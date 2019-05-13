Silver Seas is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Burger Boat Company and most recently refitted in 2012.

Silver Seas is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Burger Boat Company and most recently refitted in 2012.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Silver Seas measures 32.61 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.77 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 199 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Silver Seas has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Seas has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Silver Seas has a fuel capacity of 36,715 litres, and a water capacity of 5,678 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Silver Seas accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silver Seas has a hull NB of 484C.

Silver Seas flies the flag of the USA.