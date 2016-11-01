Silver Shalis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Delta Marine.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Silver Shalis measures 53.00 metres in length.

Silver Shalis has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.

Silver Shalis also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.

Other Specifications

Silver Shalis has a hull NB of 175038.