Silver Spray is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1916 by Scheepswerf Piet Smit and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Silver Spray measures 33.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 95 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Silver Spray has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her interior design is by Gaastmeer Ship and Yacht Design .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Silver Spray is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1916 by Scheepswerf Piet Smit and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Silver Spray measures 33.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 95 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Silver Spray has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her interior design is by Gaastmeer Ship and Yacht Design .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Silver Spray has a fuel capacity of 4,900 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Silver Spray accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silver Spray has a Sikkens Redox PUR colour code 0004-06 hull, whose NB is 1.

Silver Spray flies the flag of Dutch.