Silver Spray
1916|
Sail Yacht
Silver Spray is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1916 by Scheepswerf Piet Smit and most recently refitted in 2010.
Design
Silver Spray measures 33.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 95 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Silver Spray has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.
Her interior design is by Gaastmeer Ship and Yacht Design .
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Silver Spray is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1916 by Scheepswerf Piet Smit and most recently refitted in 2010.
Design
Silver Spray measures 33.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 95 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Silver Spray has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.
Her interior design is by Gaastmeer Ship and Yacht Design .
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Silver Spray has a fuel capacity of 4,900 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
Accommodation
Silver Spray accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Silver Spray has a Sikkens Redox PUR colour code 0004-06 hull, whose NB is 1.
Silver Spray flies the flag of Dutch.