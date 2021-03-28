We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Silver Star
1960|
Motor Yacht
Silver Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1960 by Reposaaren Konepaja.
Design
Silver Star measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 112 tonnes.
Silver Star has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Silver Star has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Silver Star has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.
She also has a range of 8,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Silver Star accommodates up to 12 guests .