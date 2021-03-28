Read online now
Length 37m
Year 1960

Silver Star

1960

Motor Yacht

Silver Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1960 by Reposaaren Konepaja.

Design

Silver Star measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 112 tonnes.

Silver Star has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Star has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Accommodation

Silver Star accommodates up to 12 guests .

Build Team

12
12Kn

-

9m

-

3.2m
