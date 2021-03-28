Silver Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1960 by Reposaaren Konepaja.

Silver Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1960 by Reposaaren Konepaja.

Design

Silver Star measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 112 tonnes.

Silver Star has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Star has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Silver Star has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 8,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Silver Star accommodates up to 12 guests .