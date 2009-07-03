Silver Wave is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2012.

Silver Wave is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2012.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Silver Wave measures 45.7 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.80 feet and a beam of 8.4 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Silver Wave also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

Silver Wave is a semi-custom PJ 150 model.

The PJ 150 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a range of 45.7 metre motor yachts that capture the same trail-blazing appeal of the smaller 120 and 135 lines. Designed by Nuvolari & Lenard, her exterior profiling ensures speed and agility while detailed curves see the wheelhouse as a simple extension of her sleek sporting lines.

Other yachts based on this PJ 150 semi-custom model include: Oneness, Clifford II, Four Jacks, Grey Matters, Vantage, Hokulani.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by d 28 diesel engines.

Silver Wave has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,700 litres.

Other Specifications

Silver Wave is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 150/5.

Silver Wave is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.