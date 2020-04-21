Silver Wind is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by ISA in Ancona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2018.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Silver Wind measures 43.63 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.51 feet and a beam of 8.30 feet.

Silver Wind has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Vallicelli.

Her interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Silver Wind also features naval architecture by ISA .

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Wind has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Silver Wind has a fuel capacity of 31,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 520 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Silver Wind accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silver Wind is MCA compliant. She has a 140.1 hull.

Silver Wind is a RINA class yacht.