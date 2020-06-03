Silverlining is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Custom.

Design

Silverlining measures 31.7 metres in length and has a beam of 7.19 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Silverlining has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Her interior design is by Owner.

Performance and Capabilities

Silverlining has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Silverlining has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Silverlining accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.