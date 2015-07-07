Silvertip is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Yachting Developments in Auckland, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2005.

Yachting Developments is an international award-winning builder and refitter of both performance sail and motor composite superyachts. A genuine shipbuilding leader in the South Pacific, the privately-owned company is driven by passion and perfection to create vessels tailor-made to each individual client.

Design

Silvertip measures 33.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 62 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Silvertip has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by Agnes Comar.

Silvertip also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Silvertip has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Silvertip is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Yachting Developments in Auckland, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2005.

Yachting Developments is an international award-winning builder and refitter of both performance sail and motor composite superyachts. A genuine shipbuilding leader in the South Pacific, the privately-owned company is driven by passion and perfection to create vessels tailor-made to each individual client.

Design

Silvertip measures 33.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 62 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Silvertip has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by Agnes Comar.

Silvertip also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Silvertip has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Silvertip has a fuel capacity of 9,100 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

Accommodation

Silvertip accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silvertip has a hull NB of YD52.

Silvertip is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.