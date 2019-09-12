Sima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by CRN, in Italy.

Sima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by CRN, in Italy.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Sima measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 328 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sima has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Sima also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Sima has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sima has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sima accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sima is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 128-04.

Sima is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Virgin Islands.