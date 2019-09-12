Sima
2007|
Motor Yacht
Sima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by CRN, in Italy.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Sima measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 328 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Sima has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Sima also features naval architecture by CRN.
Performance and Capabilities
Sima has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Sima has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sima accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sima is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 128-04.
Sima is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Virgin Islands.