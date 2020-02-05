Simaron is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Simaron measures 25.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Simaron has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Simaron has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.

Simaron has a fuel capacity of 5,300 litres, and a water capacity of 1,100 litres.

Accommodation

Simaron accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.