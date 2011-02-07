Simeron is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux.

Design

Simeron measures 24.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.15 feet and a beam of 5.51 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 45 tonnes.

Her interior design is by Couëdel Hugon Design.

Simeron also features naval architecture by Tony Castro Design.

Accommodation

Simeron accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.