Sin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Tecnomar .

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Sin measures 34.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.74 metres.

Sin has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Sin also features naval architecture by Tecnomar .

Performance and Capabilities

Sin has a top speed of 31.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Tecnomar .

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Sin measures 34.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.74 metres.

Sin has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Sin also features naval architecture by Tecnomar .

Performance and Capabilities

Sin has a top speed of 31.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sin has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sin accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.