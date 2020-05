Sinbad is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Vic Franck.

Design

Sinbad measures 27.43 metres in length and has a beam of 6.50 feet.

Sinbad has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Sinbad has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sinbad accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.