Luxury motor yacht Sinbad, built in 2002 by American shipyard Delta Marine, was designed to take her owners to the remote and virtually unexplored ends of the earth. With a composite hull and superstructure she features naval architecture by Delta Design Group and interior and exterior design by Espinosa Yacht Design. This twin screw superyacht measures 38.4 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Motor yacht Sinbad is an expedition yacht weighing a massive 468 tons, carrying 20,000 gallons of fuel and achieving a range of more than 6,000 nautical miles at 12 knots. Her crisp lines and bold design contribute style and sophistication to today’s expedition yacht while maintaining safety, durability and function.

An oriental sensibility imbues the interior, with clean contemporary spaces that are warm and intimate. The creative use of teak throughout the yacht combines the traditional spirit of yachting with a dignified simplicity of design. Elegant, Asian inspired furnishings reflect the heritage of the Eastern Pacific Owner, and a philosophy of peace and serenity extends to Sinbad’s mechanical and technical innovations as well.

The Delta Design Group employed the latest in sound abatement techniques to insure a quiet ride, while a zero speed stabilizer system refines motion while underway and minimizes roll at anchor. The yacht recently completed a voyage from the West Coast of the United States to Malaysia, a fascinating adventure filled with exotic islands and beautiful sunsets.