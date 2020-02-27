Length 28.95m
Sincerity is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1928 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy and most recently refitted in 2011.
Design
Sincerity measures 28.95 feet in length and has a beam of 5.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Sincerity has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Baglietto.
Sincerity also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Sincerity has a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.
Sincerity has a fuel capacity of 1,968 litres, and a water capacity of 984 litres.
Accommodation
Sincerity accommodates up to 4 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sincerity flies the flag of Norway.