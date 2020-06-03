Sindonemo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Yachting Developments in Auckland, New Zealand.

Sindonemo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Yachting Developments in Auckland, New Zealand.

Yachting Developments is an international award-winning builder and refitter of both performance sail and motor composite superyachts. A genuine shipbuilding leader in the South Pacific, the privately-owned company is driven by passion and perfection to create vessels tailor-made to each individual client.

Design

Sindonemo measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Sindonemo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mannerberg Yacht Design.

Sindonemo also features naval architecture by Mannerberg Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Sindonemo has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Sindonemo has a fuel capacity of 1,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sindonemo accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sindonemo is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Norway.