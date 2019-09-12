We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Singolare
2018|
Motor Yacht
Singolare is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.
Design
Singolare measures 37.03 metres in length and has a beam of 8 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 290 tonnes.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Singolare also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .
Model
Singolare is a semi-custom Navetta 37 model.
Other yachts based on this Navetta 37 semi-custom model include: Shachou, Fzok, Race, Dilly Dally.
Performance and Capabilities
Singolare has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Singolare accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.