Singolare is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.

Design

Singolare measures 37.03 metres in length and has a beam of 8 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 290 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Singolare also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Model

Singolare is a semi-custom Navetta 37 model.

Other yachts based on this Navetta 37 semi-custom model include: Shachou, Fzok, Race, Dilly Dally.

Performance and Capabilities

Singolare has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Singolare accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.