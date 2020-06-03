Singularity is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by McConaghy Boats.

Design

Singularity measures 24.43 metres in length and has a beam of 5.18 feet.

Her interior design is by Design Unlimited.

Performance and Capabilities

Singularity has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Singularity has a fuel capacity of 575 litres, and a water capacity of 400 litres.

Accommodation

Singularity accommodates up to 3 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.