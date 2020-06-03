Length 24.43m
Year 2010
Singularity
2010|
Sail Yacht
Singularity is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by McConaghy Boats.
Design
Singularity measures 24.43 metres in length and has a beam of 5.18 feet.
Her interior design is by Design Unlimited.
Performance and Capabilities
Singularity has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Singularity has a fuel capacity of 575 litres, and a water capacity of 400 litres.
Accommodation
Singularity accommodates up to 3 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.