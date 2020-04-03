We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Sintra
1959|
Sail Yacht
Sintra is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1959 by Abeking & Rasmussen.
Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.
Design
Sintra measures 32.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 6.38 metres.
Sintra has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Laudendorf.
Sintra also features naval architecture by Laudendorf.
Performance and Capabilities
Sintra has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Sintra has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sintra accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sintra has a hull NB of 5438.