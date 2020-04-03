Sintra is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1959 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Sintra is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1959 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Sintra measures 32.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 6.38 metres.

Sintra has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Laudendorf.

Sintra also features naval architecture by Laudendorf.

Performance and Capabilities

Sintra has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Sintra has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sintra accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sintra has a hull NB of 5438.