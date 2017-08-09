Sipsey is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Pershing in Mondolfo, Italy.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Sipsey measures 24.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 5.5 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 77 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Fulvio de Simoni.

Sipsey also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Performance and Capabilities

Sipsey has a top speed of 50.00 knots and a cruising speed of 42.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 310 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sipsey accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.