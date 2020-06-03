Sir Robert Baden Powell is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1957 by Edgar André and most recently refitted in 1993.

Sir Robert Baden Powell is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1957 by Edgar André and most recently refitted in 1993.

Design

Sir Robert Baden Powell measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres.

Sir Robert Baden Powell has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Edgar André.

Sir Robert Baden Powell also features naval architecture by Edgar André.

Performance and Capabilities

Sir Robert Baden Powell has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Sir Robert Baden Powell has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sir Robert Baden Powell accommodates up to 20 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sir Robert Baden Powell has a hull NB of 6046.

Sir Robert Baden Powell flies the flag of the Netherlands.