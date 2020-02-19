Sirahmy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2009.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Sirahmy measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 7.39 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Sirahmy has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Sirahmy also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Sirahmy has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sirahmy has a fuel capacity of 85,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sirahmy accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sirahmy has a hull NB of FB 136.

Sirahmy is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.