After completing an extensive refit in 2015, this elegant superyacht was extended to 70 metres (229’8”) and updated to meet even the most discerning modern living standards. Siran has been used privately since her launch in 1992, built for the existing owners by custom yacht builder Feadship.

With a graceful exterior profile by the iconic yacht designer Jon Bannenberg, Siran features pedigree design and expert naval architecture from De Voogt. This established foundation was renewed with new paint, updated crew quarters, low vibration technology and an adapted sundeck with Gym and entertainment room. The aft deck has also been covered, providing wind protection for al fresco dining.

The beam of 10.20 metres provides ample space throughout the Luigi Sturchio-designed interior of superyacht Siran to complement the new exterior spaces. Siran is also capable of reaching top speeds of 16 knots in with lower vibrations thanks to new propellers following the 9 month refit.