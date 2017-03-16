Sirea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Horizon Yachts.

Sirea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Sirea measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 7.82 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 245 tonnes.

Sirea has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Sirea also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Sirea has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sirea has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sirea accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Sirea is MCA compliant, her hull NB is S110-009.