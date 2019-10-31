Luxury motor yacht Siren, built in 2008 by German shipyard Nobiskrug, is a contemporary-styled superyacht on which comfortable indoor and outdoor living spaces are paramount. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior and interior design by Newcruise. This sleekly-designed vessel measures 73.15 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Motor yacht Siren is the second collaboration from her commissioning company Kristal Waters, shipyard and design team who also created her slightly smaller predecessor 777 (Triple Seven). The superyacht’s design focus is on sleek and stylish aesthetics but without the clutter, balancing indoor and outdoor living spaces with comfort and entertainment at the forefront.

As detailed by her owners the yacht’s interior is clean and contemporary, mostly fitted with woods of dark-brown-stained oak for the soles, whitewashed or bird’s-eye maple for the walls and furniture in zebrano stained gray. These woods were subject to meticulous selection before being deemed of high enough quality, and more than 700 trees were viewed before the 30 best were selected. Most of the furniture onboard is also bespoke while hand-knotted wool and silk, or nettle fibers carpet the floors.

Interior design also pays special attention to high-quality details, including scatter cushions and bed covers adorned with pearls in the master suite and a dining table with an extending glass midsection that can double as a backlit centrepiece due to its electronic raising and lowering function.

An elevator operates internally between the upper and lower decks for easy guest transportation while a circular helipad also doubles as a sunbathing platform or dance floor area. The sundeck houses an outdoor cinema that complements the grand indoor cinema on the bridge deck with its adjustable 104 inch screen.

Siren also boats a generous swim platform with room for several sun lounges and a spacious tender garage that houses a 12 metre Novamarine, 7.5 metre tender and a rescue boat. The main deck sports large, full-aspect windows with sliding horizontal screens that give the area a slightly more apartment feel rather than a traditional yachting ambience.

Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent owner’s suite; three Queen staterooms; and a twin/double cabin. Like 777, the master suite which takes up almost a third of the entire main deck, has a private study which can be converted into an individual double cabin by electronic sliding panels. The master suite also boasts an ingenious fold-down private terrace. Four guest cabins are located on the lower deck, and another on the bridge deck.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Siren is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 14 knots while her crew of 16 under the direction of Captain Charles Menzies ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include Wave Runners, Jet Skis and a range of watersports equipment.

Siren cruises the Caribbean during the winter charter season and the West Mediterranean during the summer.