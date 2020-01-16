Sirenuse is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Feadship and most recently refitted in 2004.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Sirenuse measures 38.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 feet and a beam of 7.77 feet.

Sirenuse has a steel hull.

Her interior design is by In design.

Performance and Capabilities

Sirenuse has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Sirenuse has a fuel capacity of 44,668 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

Accommodation

Sirenuse accommodates up to 11 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.