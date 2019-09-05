Sirius of Man is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Sirius of Man measures 30.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.14 feet and a beam of 6.27 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Sirius of Man has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Sirius of Man also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Model

Sirius of Man is a semi-custom Sunseeker 30M model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 30M semi-custom model include: Sunseeker Predator 100, Tuppence, Jacklo.

Performance and Capabilities

Sirius of Man has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by 12v92tam diesel engines and uses a triple arneson surface drives propulsion system

Sirius of Man has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sirius of Man accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.