Sirocco is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Sirocco measures 25.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 feet and a beam of 5.61 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sirocco has a steel hull with a steel/aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Sirocco also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Sirocco has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Sirocco has a fuel capacity of 10,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sirocco accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Sirocco has a hull NB of 591.

Sirocco is a LR class yacht.