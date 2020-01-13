Sirocco is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Sirocco measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 5.89 feet.

Sirocco has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Sirocco accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.