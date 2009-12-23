Sirocco is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

Sirocco is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Sirocco measures 47.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 148 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sirocco has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Sirocco also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Sirocco has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sirocco has a fuel capacity of 58,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,200 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sirocco accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sirocco is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 12947.

Sirocco is an ABS , A1 Yachting Service AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.