Sirona III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Oceanfast.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Sirona III measures 56.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 10.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 917 tonnes.

Sirona III has a steel hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Sirona III also features naval architecture by Oceanfast.

Performance and Capabilities

Sirona III has a top speed of 15.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sirona III has a fuel capacity of 128,700 litres, and a water capacity of 28,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sirona III accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sirona III has a hull NB of 77.