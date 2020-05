Sis is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Sis measures 26 feet in length. She has a gross tonnage of 107 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sis has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Sis has a top speed of 20.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Sis flies the flag of Turkey.