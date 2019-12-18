Sisi is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2001.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Sisi measures 26.76 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sisi has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Performance and Capabilities

Sisi has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Sisi has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sisi accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sisi has a hull NB of 584.