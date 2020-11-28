Situations is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2006.

Situations is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Situations measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.17 feet.

Situations has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by IK Yacht Design.

Situations also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Situations has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Situations has a fuel capacity of 26,495 litres, and a water capacity of 5,072 litres.

Accommodation

Situations accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Situations has a hull NB of 504.

Situations flies the flag of the USA.