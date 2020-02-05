Six Plus Two is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1972 by Cammenga.

Design

Six Plus Two measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.51 metres and a beam of 8.02 metres.

Six Plus Two has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Six Plus Two also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Six Plus Two has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Six Plus Two is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1972 by Cammenga.

Design

Six Plus Two measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.51 metres and a beam of 8.02 metres.

Six Plus Two has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Six Plus Two also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Six Plus Two has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Six Plus Two has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Six Plus Two accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.