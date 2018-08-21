Sixty Six is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Sixty Six measures 26.52 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.06 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes.

Sixty Six has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Based in the UK, Dixon Yacht Design has grown from youthful beginnings in 1982 to become one of the world’s leading yacht design studios. They design superyachts across five of the earth’s seven continents.

Performance and Capabilities

Sixty Six has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Sixty Six has a fuel capacity of 18,253 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Sixty Six accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sixty Six flies the flag of Jamaica.