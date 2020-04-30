Skat is a 70.70m (231.96ft) motor yacht, custom built in 2002 by Lurssen Yachts. The yacht's interior has been designed by Marco Zanini. She was last refitted in 2005.

Skat has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 13.50m (44.29ft) and a 3.75m (12.30ft) draft. This custom displacement yacht is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience. She also features bow thrusters making her more manoeuvrable at low speeds. Skat is built to comply to MCA and LR standards.



Performance + Capabilities

Skat has a cruising speed of 15 knots, max speed of 17 knots and a range of 3500 nm from her 218000-litre fuel tanks.



Skat Accommodation

Skat offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in five suites. She is also capable of carrying up to 20 crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.