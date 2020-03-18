Skiant is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Leopard Yachts, in Italy.

Design

Skiant measures 32.16 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.14 feet and a beam of 7.59 feet.

Skiant has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Skiant has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 36.00 knots.

Skiant has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Skiant accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Skiant flies the flag of English.