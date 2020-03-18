Length 32.16m
Year 2006
Skiant
2006|
Motor Yacht
Skiant is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Leopard Yachts, in Italy.
Design
Skiant measures 32.16 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.14 feet and a beam of 7.59 feet.
Skiant has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Skiant has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 36.00 knots.
Skiant has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Skiant accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Skiant flies the flag of English.