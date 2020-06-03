Skipper is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Holland Jachtbouw.

Design

Skipper measures 30.5 metres in length and has a beam of 7.19 feet.

Skipper has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Skipper has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Skipper has a fuel capacity of 11,200 litres, and a water capacity of 5,800 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Skipper accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.