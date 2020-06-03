Length 30.5m
Skipper is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Holland Jachtbouw.
Design
Skipper measures 30.5 metres in length and has a beam of 7.19 feet.
Skipper has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Skipper has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.
Skipper has a fuel capacity of 11,200 litres, and a water capacity of 5,800 litres.
She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Skipper accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.