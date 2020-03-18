Sky is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1890 by Thetis Ware, in the United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Sky measures 26.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.6 feet and a beam of 4.0 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sky has a mahogany hull with a teak superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Sky has a top speed of 9.00 knots and a cruising speed of 7.50 knots. .

Accommodation

Sky accommodates up to 4 guests in 2 cabins.