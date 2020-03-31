Sky is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Sky measures 49.8 metres in length and has a beam of 9 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Sky has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Mojo Stumer Associates.

Sky also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Sky has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sky is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Sky measures 49.8 metres in length and has a beam of 9 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Sky has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Mojo Stumer Associates.

Sky also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Sky has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sky has a fuel capacity of 68,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,200 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sky accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Sky is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 14750.

Sky is a Lloyds Register class yacht.