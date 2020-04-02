Skye is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Skye measures 25.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 6.17 feet.

Skye has a GRP hull.

Model

Skye is a semi-custom Azimut 82 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Skye has a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 su 500 diesel caterpilar engines .

Accommodation

Skye accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Skye flies the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.