Skyetyme is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Christensen in Vancouver, United States and most recently refitted in 1999.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Skyetyme measures 39.62 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 8.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 356 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Skyetyme has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Skyetyme also features naval architecture by Howard Apollonio.

Performance and Capabilities

Skyetyme has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Skyetyme has a fuel capacity of 31,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Skyetyme accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Skyetyme has a hull NB of 004.

Skyetyme is an ABS+A1-AMS class yacht.