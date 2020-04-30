Skyfall is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Trinity Yachts, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2018.

Skyfall is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Trinity Yachts, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2018.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Skyfall measures 57.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 10.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 780 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Skyfall has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Patrick Knowles.

Skyfall also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Skyfall has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Skyfall has a fuel capacity of 83,279 litres, and a water capacity of 13,249 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Skyfall accommodates up to 17 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Skyfall is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T045.

Skyfall flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.