Skyfall is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Skyfall measures 26.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.12 feet and a beam of 6.34 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Skyfall has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Skyfall accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.