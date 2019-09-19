Skyler is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Custom Line .

Skyler is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Custom Line .

Design

Skyler measures 30.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.28 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Skyler has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Skyler also features naval architecture by Advanced Yacht Technology.

Model

Skyler is a semi-custom Custom Line 100 model.

Other yachts based on this Custom Line 100 semi-custom model include: Desta.

Performance and Capabilities

Skyler has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 3516ta diesel caterpillar engines.

Skyler has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Skyler accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Skyler has a hull NB of CL100/2.