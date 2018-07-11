Skyler is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti, in Italy.

Skyler is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Skyler measures 42.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.22 feet and a beam of 9.05 feet.

Skyler has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Skyler is a semi-custom Crystal 140' model.

Crystal 140’ truly is one-of-a-kind, she has been built in 2010 at the Benetti shipyard in Viareggio. The relationship with the sea and the outdoors are the concepts underlying the inspiration for this yacht.

Other yachts based on this Crystal 140' semi-custom model include: Johanna, Soy Amor.

Performance and Capabilities

Skyler has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3516c diesel engines.

Skyler has a fuel capacity of 58,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Skyler accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Skyler has a hull NB of BY009.

Skyler is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.