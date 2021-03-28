Skylight is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by CBK Superyachts.

Design

Skylight measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.4 feet and a beam of 8.2 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 287 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Skylight has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Skylight accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Skylight flies the flag of Marshall Islands.