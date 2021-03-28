Length 40m
Skylight is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by CBK Superyachts.
Design
Skylight measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.4 feet and a beam of 8.2 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 287 tonnes.
Performance and Capabilities
Skylight has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Skylight accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Skylight flies the flag of Marshall Islands.