Skyline M
1984|
Motor Yacht
Skyline M is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Lloyds Ships in Brisbane, Australia and most recently refitted in 2001.
Design
Skyline M measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 252 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Skyline M has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her interior design is by Roy Sklarin.
Skyline M also features naval architecture by Lloyds Ships.
Performance and Capabilities
Skyline M has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Skyline M has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Skyline M has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Skyline M accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Skyline M is an ABS/DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.