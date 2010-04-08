SL108 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

SL108 measures 32.90 metres in length.

SL108 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

SL108 also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Model

SL108 is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 108 model.

Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 108 semi-custom model include: Keep Cool, Zamolxis, Dester, Quattro Assi, Japimana, Petrus, Efexal, Titan II, Sidra.

Accommodation

SL108 accommodates up to 1 guests .