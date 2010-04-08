We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
SL108
2013|
Motor Yacht
SL108 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
SL108 measures 32.90 metres in length.
SL108 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.
Her interior design is by Della Role Design.
SL108 also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Model
SL108 is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 108 model.
Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 108 semi-custom model include: Keep Cool, Zamolxis, Dester, Quattro Assi, Japimana, Petrus, Efexal, Titan II, Sidra.
Accommodation
SL108 accommodates up to 1 guests .